17-Jun-2019 12:30 PM
Air Botswana's first E170 enters service
Air Botswana announced (14-Jun-2019) its first Embraer E170 aircraft will enter service "immediately" after it was licensed following a "very intense assessment process" by the Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana and South African Civil Aviation Authority. Air Botswana will now apply for foreign operator permits to enable the deployment of the aircraft to regional destinations. The application process is expected to take a "few more weeks". In the interim, the E170 will be operated to domestic destinations, including Francistown, Gaborone, Kasane and Maun. [more - original PR]