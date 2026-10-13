Air Astana eyes Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage powered engine fleet
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Background ✨
Air Astana Group signed a firm order for 25 A320neo family aircraft (five A320neo and 20 A321neo) for delivery in 2031-2034, and also secured purchase rights/options for a further 25 aircraft, supporting fleet renewal and growth across Air Astana and FlyArystan.1 2 3 Air Astana CEO Ibrahim Canliel said Pratt & Whitney GTF disruption eased, with about 60% fewer groundings year-on-year and zero groundings expected in summer 2027.4 Air Astana planned to expand in-house heavy maintenance capacity, having lifted Advanced Technical Centre capability to three simultaneous checks by Apr-2025 and progressed new hangar projects in Almaty and Astana aimed partly at third-party work.5 6