8-Sep-2021 8:19 PM

Air Astana CEO: Joining an alliance 'wouldn't work for us'

Air Astana president and CEO Peter Foster, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) the "limitations" of joining a global airline alliance "just wouldn't work for us". Mr Foster noted Air Astana has important partnerships with airlines in competing alliances, including Lufthansa (Star Alliance) and S7 Airlines (oneworld). He commented: "To restrict ourselves to one alliance, or to the partners of one particular alliance, therefore just wouldn't work for us".

