21-Jul-2025 12:45 PM
Air Arabia wins GACA tender to establish new LCC based at Dammam Airport
Air Arabia announced (20-Jul-2025) Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) selected Air Arabia's consortium with Nesma Group and KUN Holding as the winning bidder of the tender to establish and manage a new LCC based at Dammam King Fahd International Airport. The start up LCC aims to operate to 24 domestic and 57 international destinations with 45 aircraft by 2030, serving approximately 10 million passengers p/a and creating more than 2400 direct jobs in the aviation sector. [more - original PR]