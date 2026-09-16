Air Arabia to launch LCC based at Dammam Airport on 20-Sep-2026

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation previously granted an air operator's certificate to the Air Arabia, Nesma Group and KUN Holding consortium for a Dammam-based LCC, with long term targets including 45 aircraft by 2030 and more than 2400 direct jobs.1 Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Ali also said the airline sought GACA approval to increase frequencies to and from Saudi destinations, noting it already served 15 Saudi cities.2