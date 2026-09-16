Air Arabia to launch LCC based at Dammam Airport on 20-Sep-2026
Air Arabia announced (15-Sep-2026) plans to launch a new LCC based at Dammam King Fahd International Airport on 20-Sep-2026 after receiving an air operator's certificate (AOC) from Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). The LCC will initially operate twice daily Dammam-Riyadh, twice daily Dammam-Jeddah and daily Dammam-Madinah services. As previously reported by CAPA, the start up LCC aims to serve 24 domestic and 57 international destinations with 45 aircraft by 2030, handle approximately 10 million passengers p/a and create more than 2400 direct jobs in Saudi Arabia. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation previously granted an air operator's certificate to the Air Arabia, Nesma Group and KUN Holding consortium for a Dammam-based LCC, with long term targets including 45 aircraft by 2030 and more than 2400 direct jobs.1 Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Ali also said the airline sought GACA approval to increase frequencies to and from Saudi destinations, noting it already served 15 Saudi cities.2