Air Arabia records profit in 1H2021 due to cost control and resumption of services

Air Arabia chairman Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani attributed (09-Aug-2021) the LCC's "ability to post a profitable first half 2021, despite the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry worldwide" to "the cost control measures adopted by the management team and supported by the gradual resumption of operations witnessed in" 1H2021. Mr Al Thani stated: "While flights resumption compared to pre-pandemic are still subject to many restrictions, the second quarter of 2021 witnessed gradual improvement in comparison to same quarter last year". He concluded: "Air Arabia remains focused on adopting further measures to control costs and support business continuity during the second half of the year while we continue to resume operations where possible". [more - original PR]