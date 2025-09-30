Air Arabia receives its first A320neo

Air Arabia added two aircraft in 1H2025, reaching a fleet of 83, and anticipated the commencement of deliveries from its 120-aircraft Airbus order by the end of 20251. CEO Adel Ali previously stated that A320neo deliveries would begin in 2H2025 after delays caused by supply chain and reliability issues, while A321XLR deliveries were scheduled for 20272. The airline's order for 120 A320 Family aircraft was placed in 20193.