Air Arabia launches LCC based at Dammam Airport
Air Arabia announced (21-Sep-2026) the launch of a new LCC based at Dammam King Fahd International Airport, with the commencement of twice daily Dammam-Riyadh service on 20-Sep-2026, followed by twice daily Dammam-Jeddah and daily Dammam-Madinah services. As previously reported by CAPA, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) selected Air Arabia's consortium with Nesma Group and KUN Holding as the winning bidder of the tender to establish and manage the new LCC based at Dammam in Jul-2025, and awarded an air operator's certificate (AOC) to the consortium in Sep-2026. The start up LCC aims to operate to 24 domestic and 57 international destinations with 45 aircraft by 2030, serving approximately 10 million passengers p/a and creating more than 2400 direct jobs in the aviation sector. [more - original PR]