8-Aug-2019 3:24 PM

Air Arabia: Growth prospects remain strong for MENA region, especially 'low cost travel segment'

Air Arabia chairman Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani stated (07-Aug-2019) "Growth prospects for the MENA region remain strong for the aviation industry and especially for the low cost travel segment". Mr Al Thani added for the remainder of 2019 the carrier plans to "continue to focus on expanding its geographic reach, driving cost control measures" and further investing in its "value driven product offering". [more - original PR]

