Air Arabia Dammam to commence first international service in Nov-2026
Air Arabia announced (11-Nov-2026) Air Arabia Dammam plans to launch five times weekly Dammam-Amman service on 19-Nov-2026 with 174 seat A320 aircraft, marking the new LCC's first international service. Royal Jordanian and flynas also operate the route, according to OAG. As previously reported by CAPA, Air Arabia launched the new LCC, based at Dammam King Fahd International Airport, in Sep-2026. Air Arabia Dammam commenced twice weekly Dammam-Riyadh service on 20-Sep-2026, followed by twice daily Dammam-Jeddah and daily Dammam-Madinah services. Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation selected Air Arabia's consortium with Nesma Group and KUN Holding as the winning bidder of the tender to establish and manage the new LCC in Jul-2025, and awarded an air operator's certificate to the consortium in Sep-2026. The start up LCC aims to operate to 24 domestic and 57 international destinations with 45 aircraft by 2030, serving approximately 10 million passengers p/a and creating more than 2400 direct jobs in the aviation sector. [more - original PR]