Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Ali Low, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, commented (29-Nov-2023) the A321XLR will "push boundaries", adding: "We are certain we will get the A321XLR, but when is the question". He noted it would be preferable for competitors to operate the aircraft first, as it "may have problems, then the competition can fix the problem before I use it".