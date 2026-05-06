Air Antilles ordered into judicial liquidation: Reports
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
Air Antilles previously emerged from compulsory liquidation in Aug-2023 after Guadeloupe’s Mixed Commercial Court of Pointe-à-Pitre accepted a partial takeover of owner CAIRE by Edeis subsidiary Cipim, with Air Guyane Express liquidated1 2. It subsequently regained an air transport certificate and operating licence in May-2024 and resumed operations, including launching/announcing Martinique–Saint Martin and Pointe-à-Pitre–Saint Barthélemy services3 4 5 6. In Sep-2025, Saint Martin’s President and Air Antilles chairman Louis Mussington said it needed about EUR6 million of cashflow support and had four interested investors7. It also faced a EUR14.57 million French Competition Authority fine over alleged price fixing with Air Caraibes on multiple Caribbean routes (2015-2019)8.