25-Oct-2021 2:49 PM

aha! commences operations with launch of Reno-Pasco service

ExpressJet Airlines announced (24-Oct-2021) its leisure brand aha! commenced operations with the launch of three times weekly Reno-Pasco service on 24-Oct-2021. As previously reported by CAPA, aha! will commence three times weekly services from Reno-Tahoe to Bakersfield, Medford, Eugene, Ontario, Redmond, Arcata-Eureka and Fresno between 25-Oct-2021 and 10-Nov-2021, all operated with Embraer ERJ145 equipment. The airline plans to expand its domestic network to 20 destinations connected to Reno-Tahoe in the coming months. [more - original PR]

