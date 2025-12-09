AFRAA: Free route airspace launches in Western and Central Africa
African Airlines Association (AFRAA) announced (08-Dec-2025) the full operational deployment of Free Route Airspace (FRA) in the Western and Central Africa (WACAF) region, effective 30-Oct-2025. AFRAA stated any airline can now plan and operate User Preferred Routes (UPR) in WACAF airspace, and the region's air navigation service providers "have committed to approving newly requested UPR within 48 hours". Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, EgyptAir, Royal Air Maroc, RwandAir and ASKY Airlines received approval for UPRs, connecting 30 city pairs. AFRAA secretary general Abderahmane Berthe stated: "The implementation of Free Route Airspace in the WACAF region is a game-changer for African aviation", adding: "By cutting flight times and fuel consumption, we are not only boosting the competitiveness and profitability of our airlines but also making a significant commitment to environmental sustainability". AFRAA and associated partners, including Afreximbank, IATA, ICAO, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, aim to implement FRA in the Eastern and Southern Africa airspace in 2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
AFRAA previously trialled free route airspace with airlines such as Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, Royal Air Maroc and RwandAir, demonstrating reductions in flight times, CO2 emissions and maintenance costs, and highlighted plans for continent-wide FRA implementation by the end of 20251. Earlier trials showed significant fuel and emissions savings, with further trials scheduled for 1Q2024 and support from regional air navigation authorities2.