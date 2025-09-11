AETAI GM: Industry needs to better communicate 'benefits of aviation' to governments

Asociación de Empresas de Transporte Aéreo Internacional (AETAI) general manager Carlos Guiterrez, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, commented (09-Sep-2025) that while stakeholder and regulatory cooperation are important to support regional aviation development, it is also necessary to have strong aviation policy. Mr Guiterrez noted that Peru's aviation development efforts are not being helped because "we don't know what we want in the next five years, next 10 years or next 20 years". He added that the aviation industry needs to better communicate "the benefits of aviation" to regional governments.