Aeromexico pinpoints consolidation as the major trend in Latin America

Aeromexico CEO Andres Conesa stated (25-May-2017) he believes consolidation will be one of the major trends in Latin America, noting consolidation adds value for consumers with stronger operators. Mr Conesa stated: "A decade or so ago, there wasn't an Avianca group, and LAN and TAM were separate. This trend of working together to provide better value for consumers will continue. We will have less players but stronger players".