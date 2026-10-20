Aeromexico offsets high fuel prices with 'moderated capacity deployment' in 3Q2026: CEO

Aeromexico CEO Andrés Conesa stated (19-Oct-2026) the carrier achieved "record revenue" and an operating margin of 12% in 3Q2026. Mr Conesa said demand remained "healthy, driven primarily by strong international markets, premium revenue growth, and continued momentum in our loyalty program". He continued: "Despite jet fuel prices reaching historic highs during the quarter, targeted revenue initiatives, disciplined cost management and moderated capacity deployment enabled us to offset the impact of higher fuel costs". Mr Conesa added: "Looking ahead, demand trends remain constructive". [more - original PR]