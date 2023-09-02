2-Sep-2023 11:56 AM
Aeromexico head of ESG: Mexican industry needs incentives for SAF production
Aeromexico head of sustainability and ESG Karen Farías, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (01-Sep-2023) Mexico's aviation industry needs incentives and a framework to produce and purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Ms Farías added: "Right now we are focussed more on SAF than electric aviation, because electric technology is probably not going to be here till around 2040".