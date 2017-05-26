Aeromexico: 'Delta is our most important partner in our most important market'

Aeromexico CEO Andres Conesa clarified (25-May-2017) the importance of the Aeromexico-Delta Air Lines partnership, stating: "Delta is our most important partner in our most important market, so it made sense to go to a JV". In addition, Mr Conesa pinpointed the peculiarity of the JV, "because it involves narrowbody aircraft. Normally, JVs have been across the North Atlantic or across the Pacific and involved widebody aircraft. It’s interesting to be working on something that is the first in its class". [more - original PR]