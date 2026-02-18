Aeromexico CCO: Premium continues to lead revenue performance

Aeromexico chief commercial officer (CCO) Aaron Murray, on the carrier's 4Q2025 earnings call, stated (17-Feb-2026) "While both cabins delivered solid profit margins, premium continues to lead revenue performance, reflecting our customers' appetite for differentiated products and services". Mr Murray said premium unit revenue growth was six points above the main cabin on a year-on-year basis in 4Q2025, driven by improvements in both paid load factor and yields. He noted: "This performance is a direct result of the investments we've made in the premium experience and our continued progress in how we sell our premium products".