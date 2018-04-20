Aerolíneas Argentinas reports an 8% reduction in average fare price; 20% on cheapest fares

Aerolineas Argentinas announced (19-Apr-2018) the average price of its cheapest fare declined by 20% in the last two years. The carrier reported that 21% of its sales are for the cheapest fare. Aerolineas Argentinas CEO Mario Dell'Acqua stated: "The drop in prices is part of an exhaustive work from our commercial teams to offer more competitive fares in an increasingly more demanding market". The carrier's overall average fare reduced by 8%. [more - original PR - Spanish]