Aerolineas Argentinas and SAS sign codeshare agreement
Aerolineas Argentinas and SAS signed (09-Jun-2026) a codeshare agreement, expanding travel between Scandinavia and Argentina, effective 3Q2026, subject to regulatory approvals. Aerolineas Argentinas will codeshare on SAS' services between Madrid/Rome and Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo. SAS will codeshare on Aerolineas Argentinas' services between Buenos Aires, Madrid and Rome. The agreement allows passengers to travel on a single ticket, complete one check in process and check baggage through to their final destination. Both airlines will also offer eligible customers access to SkyPriority services, while members of EuroBonus and Aerolíneas Plus will be able to earn and redeem points across the combined network. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Spanish]