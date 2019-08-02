Aeroflot records EUR192m net loss in 1H2019 under RAS, revenue up 15%

Aeroflot reported (01-Aug-2019) the following financial highlights for 1H2019, according to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS):

Revenue: RUB252,863 million (EUR3431.6 million), +15.4% year-on-year;

Cost of sales: RUB269,355 million (EUR3655.4 million), +17.9%;

Gross profit (loss): (RUB16,492 million) (EUR223.8 million), compared to a RUB9230 million (EUR128.5 million) gross loss in 1H2018;

Net profit (loss): (RUB14,120 million) (EUR191.6 million), compared to a RUB7182 million (EUR100.0 million) net loss in 1H2018.

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.013571 for 1H2019

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.013925 for 1H2018