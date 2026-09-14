Aeroflot Group expects to operate Airbus and Boeing narrowbody fleets until 2035
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Background ✨
Aeroflot Group's fleet stood at 352 aircraft in 2025, and it completed settlement processes for 30 aircraft in the nine months ended 30-Sep-2025, with a mix including A330/A350 widebodies, A319/A320/A321 and 737 narrowbodies, plus 78 SSJ100s1. Aeroflot CEO Sergey Aleksandrovsky said maintaining more foreign aircraft in airworthy condition was a competitive advantage and noted it could be possible to deploy such aircraft beyond 20302. Aeroflot also signalled a pivot to Russian-built capacity, with plans to receive more than 100 MC-21s by 2030 and prepare hangar capacity for up to 10 MC-21s simultaneously3.