Aeroflot chairman sees prospects for recovery in growth of aviation industry

Aeroflot chairman Kirill Androsov stated (Jun-2017) there are signs that the Russian aviation industry has passed the low point of the crisis in 2017. Mr Androsov said: "The prospects of a recovery in growth are evident thanks to the revived economy, the development of domestic tourism and the revival of some popular foreign tourist destinations". Mr Androsov added: "I expect Aeroflot this year to make significant progress toward our goal of strengthening our status as one of the largest global airlines, boosting our importance as a strategic asset for Russia and reaching new heights in the interests of our shareholders and for the good of our great country". [more - original PR]