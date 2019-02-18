18-Feb-2019 10:30 AM
Aerion makes more senior executive and engineering appointments
Aerion appointed (15-Feb-2019) new executives and engineers as part of preparations to bring its first supersonic business jet to market.
- Cathy Rice appointed VP, business management. Ms Rice's brings 35 years of experience, having previously held the role of VP, contract, pricing, and program business operations for Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems;
- Scott Kalister appointed VP, worldwide support & logistics. Mr Kalister previously served as SVP of customer support and services for Embraer Executive Jets;
- Gene Holloway appointed VP of 'Boomless Cruise' & environmental responsibility. Mr Holloway was a program manager/project lead at Lockheed Martin Advanced Development Programs and an engineering specialist at Northrop Grumman corporation;
- Andrew Hellen promoted to VP, cockpit & subsystems. Previously Mr Hellen served as director of cockpit and subsystems for Aerion. [more - original PR]