Aer Lingus to resume Dublin-Philadelphia service, increase Dublin-Washington Dulles frequency

Aer Lingus plans to resume Dublin-Philadelphia service from 07-Apr-2022, as per a 06-Dec-2021 GDS inventory and timetable display. The service was initially scheduled to commence on 12-May-2022. The carrier also plans to increase Dublin-Washington Dulles frequency from daily to twice daily from 27-Mar-2022, and will operate both routes with A321neo equipment. American Airlines is the only other carrier servicing both routes, according to OAG.