Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Dec-2021 10:20 AM

Aer Lingus to resume Dublin-Philadelphia service, increase Dublin-Washington Dulles frequency

Aer Lingus plans to resume Dublin-Philadelphia service from 07-Apr-2022, as per a 06-Dec-2021 GDS inventory and timetable display. The service was initially scheduled to commence on 12-May-2022. The carrier also plans to increase Dublin-Washington Dulles frequency from daily to twice daily from 27-Mar-2022, and will operate both routes with A321neo equipment. American Airlines is the only other carrier servicing both routes, according to OAG.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More