Aer Lingus launches first aircraft equipped with Starlink

Air Lingus commenced (29-Mar-2026) deployment of its first aircraft equipped with Starlink inflight WiFi, an A330 (EI-EIN), on Dublin-New York JFK service, available to passengers in all cabins for free. The airline plans to expand Starlink across its entire fleet, commencing with aircraft deployed to destinations in North America, followed by aircraft deployed to destinations in Europe. Starlink is expected to be available across the airline's entire long haul fleet by 1Q2027. Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton stated: "Introducing Starlink... means our customers can browse, download and stream at speeds as fast as, or quicker than, they'd get at home", adding: "This level of connectivity is a real gamechanger. It gives our customers more freedom in how they spend their time on board and it helps our crews and teams work more efficiently". [more - original PR]