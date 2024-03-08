8-Mar-2024 4:24 PM
Aena updates strategic plan for 2022 to 2026, forecasting 310m pax in 2026
Aena updated (07-Mar-2024) its strategic plan for 2022 to 2026, with new projections including:
- Passenger traffic to reach 300 million in Spain in 2025 instead of 2026, with 294 million passengers expected in 2024 and a forecast of 310 million passengers in 2026;
- Achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2030 instead of 2040;
- 19 airports across the network in Spain to receive Level 4+ certification under Airports Council International's Airport Carbon Accreditation programme in 2026, with Level 5 certification to be achieved in 2030;
- Commercial revenue per passenger to increase by 32% instead of 12% in 2026, when compared to 2019;
- Total commercial revenue to increase by 48% instead of estimated 23% in 2026, when compared to 2019;
- EBITDA margin to remain around 59% in 2026;
- International assets to contribute 15% to the group's EBITDA in 2026. [more - original PR - Spanish] [more - original PR - II - Spanish]