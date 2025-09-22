Aena to invest EUR12.9bn in Spanish airports until 2031

Aena detailed that the renovation and expansion of Malaga Airport, involving new taxiways, increased retail and security areas, and a redesigned baggage handling system with an investment of EUR1.5 billion, would be included in the DORA III investment proposal for 2027 to 20301. It also previously announced over EUR1 billion in upgrades at Canary Islands airports, including significant allocations to Tenerife-Sur and Tenerife-Norte2.