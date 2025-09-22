Aena to invest EUR12.9bn in Spanish airports until 2031
Aena announced (18-Sep-2025) plans to invest EUR12.9 billion towards infrastructure improvements across its airport network in Spain for the period from 2027 to 2031. Investments will be primarily dedicated to projects in terminal areas and airfields, information technology and digitalisation, security, services, sustainability and innovation. [more - original PR - Spanish]
Background ✨
Aena detailed that the renovation and expansion of Malaga Airport, involving new taxiways, increased retail and security areas, and a redesigned baggage handling system with an investment of EUR1.5 billion, would be included in the DORA III investment proposal for 2027 to 20301. It also previously announced over EUR1 billion in upgrades at Canary Islands airports, including significant allocations to Tenerife-Sur and Tenerife-Norte2.