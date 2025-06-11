Aena plans EUR3.2bn expansion of Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport
Aena announced (10-Jun-2025) plans to invest approximately EUR3.2 billion to expand Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport. Details of the project include:
- Remodelling of Terminal 1;
- Remodelling of Terminal 2;
- Extension of the sea runway;
- New Satellite Terminal;
- Improvements associated with the sea runway;
- Work on the parking lots of both terminals.
The project guarantees minimal environmental impact, including measures such as the preservation of La Ricarda lagoon, non-impact of El Remolar outside the airport perimeter and reduction of noise impact on neighbouring towns. The agreement also includes compensatory measures aimed at improving the Llobregat Delta's natural areas. [more - original PR - Spanish]
Background ✨
Aena previously awarded a EUR9.09 million contract for technical assistance in drafting the remodelling of Terminal 1 at Barcelona-El Prat, with the remodelling and related energy improvements estimated to require around EUR700 million1. It also launched a tender for a logistics area at the airport, which handled 151,766 tonnes of cargo in the first 10 months of 2024, up 17.8% year-on-year2.