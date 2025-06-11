Loading
11-Jun-2025 5:39 PM

Aena plans EUR3.2bn expansion of Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport

Aena announced (10-Jun-2025) plans to invest approximately EUR3.2 billion to expand Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport. Details of the project include:

  • Remodelling of Terminal 1;
  • Remodelling of Terminal 2;
  • Extension of the sea runway;
  • New Satellite Terminal;
  • Improvements associated with the sea runway;
  • Work on the parking lots of both terminals.

The project guarantees minimal environmental impact, including measures such as the preservation of La Ricarda lagoon, non-impact of El Remolar outside the airport perimeter and reduction of noise impact on neighbouring towns. The agreement also includes compensatory measures aimed at improving the Llobregat Delta's natural areas. [more - original PR - Spanish]

Background ✨

Aena previously awarded a EUR9.09 million contract for technical assistance in drafting the remodelling of Terminal 1 at Barcelona-El Prat, with the remodelling and related energy improvements estimated to require around EUR700 million1. It also launched a tender for a logistics area at the airport, which handled 151,766 tonnes of cargo in the first 10 months of 2024, up 17.8% year-on-year2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More