Aena plans EUR3.2bn expansion of Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport

Aena previously awarded a EUR9.09 million contract for technical assistance in drafting the remodelling of Terminal 1 at Barcelona-El Prat, with the remodelling and related energy improvements estimated to require around EUR700 million1. It also launched a tender for a logistics area at the airport, which handled 151,766 tonnes of cargo in the first 10 months of 2024, up 17.8% year-on-year2.