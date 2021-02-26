Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Feb-2021 5:11 PM

AENA approves extraordinary incentive package to recover operations during summer 2021

AENA announced (24-Feb-2021) its board signed off a new extraordinary incentive package to recover operations for the 2021 summer season. The measure will apply between 01-Apr-2021 and 31-Oct-2021 and incentivises recovery rates above specified thresholds. For the first three months the recovery threshold is 30% while for the last four months it is 45%. All operations above these percentages will be incentivised in their landing charge by the same percentage as their recovery. The incentive means that airlines will receive a discount on their average monthly landing charge for all operations above the set levels, irrespective of the number of passengers carried. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More