AENA approves extraordinary incentive package to recover operations during summer 2021

AENA announced (24-Feb-2021) its board signed off a new extraordinary incentive package to recover operations for the 2021 summer season. The measure will apply between 01-Apr-2021 and 31-Oct-2021 and incentivises recovery rates above specified thresholds. For the first three months the recovery threshold is 30% while for the last four months it is 45%. All operations above these percentages will be incentivised in their landing charge by the same percentage as their recovery. The incentive means that airlines will receive a discount on their average monthly landing charge for all operations above the set levels, irrespective of the number of passengers carried. [more - original PR]