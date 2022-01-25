Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-Jan-2022 10:14 AM

Aena and American Express partner to offer priority boarding to select cardholders

Aena and American Express signed (24-Jan-2022) an agreement to offer priority boarding to Platinum and Centurion cardholders across the Aena airport network. The agreement includes the placement of American Express branding at fast track boarding lanes. The service will launch "in the coming weeks", with cardholders able to request priority access through the Amex Experiences App. [more - original PR - Spanish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More