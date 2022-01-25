25-Jan-2022 10:14 AM
Aena and American Express partner to offer priority boarding to select cardholders
Aena and American Express signed (24-Jan-2022) an agreement to offer priority boarding to Platinum and Centurion cardholders across the Aena airport network. The agreement includes the placement of American Express branding at fast track boarding lanes. The service will launch "in the coming weeks", with cardholders able to request priority access through the Amex Experiences App. [more - original PR - Spanish]