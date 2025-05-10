Loading
10-May-2025 7:11 PM

AEGEAN CCO: AI is not a revolution, it is an evolution

AEGEAN Airlines CCO Roland Jaggi, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (09-May-2025) "I don't think AI is a revolution, a revolution takes place overnight, but this is not what AI is". Mr Jaggi said: "AI is an evolution, it's coming from all sides and the key is that we need to understand it". He noted: "AI will not solve all of our problems, it's coming, and we need to make sure we understand the capabilities".

