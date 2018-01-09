Loading
9-Jan-2018 10:24 AM

Aegean Airlines MD: 700,000 additional seats to be offered in 2018

Aegean Airlines MD Dimitris Gerogiannis announced (08-Jan-2018) the carrier plans 18 new destinations and 700,000 additional seats in 2018. He emphasised the need to address the seasonal nature of the Greek market, stating: "The optimal utilisation of the winter months is the common goal; a goal in which we, as well as other industry stakeholders, the airports and the State need to invest, with the right policies and products, in order to provide a solid foundation for the necessary investments, which will lead to the further development of Greece's Tourism product". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More