Aegean Airlines MD: 700,000 additional seats to be offered in 2018

Aegean Airlines MD Dimitris Gerogiannis announced (08-Jan-2018) the carrier plans 18 new destinations and 700,000 additional seats in 2018. He emphasised the need to address the seasonal nature of the Greek market, stating: "The optimal utilisation of the winter months is the common goal; a goal in which we, as well as other industry stakeholders, the airports and the State need to invest, with the right policies and products, in order to provide a solid foundation for the necessary investments, which will lead to the further development of Greece's Tourism product". [more - original PR]