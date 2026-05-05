Aegean Airlines CEO: We have survived multiple crises due to 'strong balance sheet'

Aegean Airlines CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "We have survived the past 27 years, and I don't know, five, six or seven crises, and the core reason we survived was our strong balance sheet". Mr Gerogiannis noted: "We had cash in the bank, and you need to have the security that you will be around after the crisis", adding: "You have to be prepared". [more - CAPA TV]