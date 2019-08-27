27-Aug-2019 10:59 AM
ADV: German airports pax up 1% to 24.7m in Jul-2019
German Airports Association (ADV) reported (26-Aug-2019) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2019:
- Passengers: 24.7 million, +1.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.0 million, +0.1%;
- Europe: 16.5 million, +1.1%;
- Non-Europe: 4.2 million, +1.4%;
- Transit: 40,637, +14.9%;
- Cargo: 414,823 tonnes, -0.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 223,271, -1.7%. [more - original PR - German]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More