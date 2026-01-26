Adelaide Airport reports record traffic for 2025, international growth exceeds 20%

Adelaide Airport's international segment posted particularly strong growth, with international passenger numbers up 26% year-on-year in 4Q2025 and 27.2% in 2H2025, supported by expanded airline frequencies and seasonal boosts, including Malaysia Airlines and Fiji Airways in mid-2025. Domestic demand was also resilient despite Rex Airlines' domestic market exit, driven by leisure travel and major events, resulting in a new annual passenger record in the year to 30-Jun-20251 2.