26-Jan-2026 11:22 AM
Adelaide Airport reports record traffic for 2025, international growth exceeds 20%
Adelaide Airport reported (23-Jan-2026) passenger numbers increased 4.1% year-on-year in 2025 to reach a new record and exceed nine million p/a for the first time. International passenger numbers increased 20.7%. Details include:
- 4Q2025: 2.44 million passengers, +6.4%;
- Domestic: 2.12 million, +4%. Demand was underpinned by growth across key trunk routes and from the basing of additional aircraft by Jetstar Airways. Demand was further boosted by major events;
- International: 322,000, +26% and reaching a new record. Performance was driven by growth in international travel and network expansion. The airport offered 11 international destinations with 12 airlines as of 31-Dec-2025;
- 2H2025: 4.7 million passengers, +6%;
- Domestic: 4.07 million, +3.3%;
- International: 627,000, 27.2%. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Adelaide Airport's international segment posted particularly strong growth, with international passenger numbers up 26% year-on-year in 4Q2025 and 27.2% in 2H2025, supported by expanded airline frequencies and seasonal boosts, including Malaysia Airlines and Fiji Airways in mid-2025. Domestic demand was also resilient despite Rex Airlines' domestic market exit, driven by leisure travel and major events, resulting in a new annual passenger record in the year to 30-Jun-20251 2.