Adelaide Airport opens new international arrivals hall, terminal reaches practical completion

Adelaide Airport unveiled (09-Dec-2021) the final stage of its terminal expansion project, with the new international arrivals hall now open to travellers. The AUD200 million (USD143.3 million) construction project has also reached practical completion, with builder BESIX Watpac handing over the project to Adelaide Airport on 18-Nov-2021. Adelaide Airport managing director Mark Young stated: "Our completed international upgrades include a second, longer baggage belt for arrivals, and more space for immigration processing and expanded security screening, while a larger duty free precinct for arrivals and departures will be delivered once we see more international travellers return". Gate 18 is now a permanent international gate, while other international gates will continue to utilise Adelaide Airport's unique swing gate system to allow both international and domestic operations. The total area of the retail and dining precinct has increased by more than 80%. The majority of new retailers and dining outlets have now opened, including more recently Coopers Alehouse, The Pantry, SOHO Café, JB HiFi, WHSmith and Southern Providore. Other improvements have include:

A new common user premium international lounge and new VIP facilities for international arrivals and departures, scheduled to open once international travel returns;

Relocation and expansion of the Virgin Australia lounge;

lounge; Expansion of office space for terminal tenants including airlines and regulatory agencies. [ more - original PR