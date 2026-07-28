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    28-Jul-2026 11:52 AM

    Adelaide Airport MD: 'We're on the doorstep of some of the fastest growing economies in the world'

    Adelaide Airport MD Brenton Cox, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, reported (28-Jul-2026) international passenger traffic is up roughly 20% at Adelaide Airport, also noting that a lot of the fuel efficient long range aircraft being delivered by Airbus and Boeing to airlines around the world in recent years are "perfectly tailored to connect Adelaide to the world". Mr Cox added: "We're on the edge of Asia, on the doorstep of some of the fastest growing economies in the world".

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