Adelaide Airport highlights 'more stable pattern' in international traffic in Sep-2026

Adelaide Airport reported (03-Nov-2026) it handled 777,235 passengers including transits in Sep-2026, an increase of 4% year-on-year. The airport stated international traffic entered "a more stable pattern following recent geopolitical challenges", with domestic traffic increasing "on the back of strong footy finals and school holidays demand". The airport recorded more than 104,000 international passengers during Sep-2026, an increase of 2.6% - with Jetstar Airways service to Bali growing 16.5% and traffic to Kuala Lumpur growing 38.7% due to Malaysia Airlines' frequency and aircraft upgauges. Domestic traffic grew 3.3% to 667,290 passengers, led by "double digit increases to Brisbane and the Gold Coast" and boosted traffic between Melbourne and Sydney for major sporting events. [more - original PR]