Adelaide Airport highlights 'more stable pattern' in international traffic in Sep-2026
Adelaide Airport reported (03-Nov-2026) it handled 777,235 passengers including transits in Sep-2026, an increase of 4% year-on-year. The airport stated international traffic entered "a more stable pattern following recent geopolitical challenges", with domestic traffic increasing "on the back of strong footy finals and school holidays demand". The airport recorded more than 104,000 international passengers during Sep-2026, an increase of 2.6% - with Jetstar Airways service to Bali growing 16.5% and traffic to Kuala Lumpur growing 38.7% due to Malaysia Airlines' frequency and aircraft upgauges. Domestic traffic grew 3.3% to 667,290 passengers, led by "double digit increases to Brisbane and the Gold Coast" and boosted traffic between Melbourne and Sydney for major sporting events. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Adelaide Airport’s Aug-2026 passenger throughput rose 0.9% year-on-year to 745,041, with international up 2.8% to 102,924 and domestic up 0.6% to 642,117.1 2 Over the 12 months to Aug-2026, international traffic grew 16.3% to 1.3 million, with Bali a key driver as Jetstar Airways offset Indonesia AirAsia’s exit from Jun-2026.2 Jul-2026 set a monthly record at 793,756 passengers, supported by China Eastern Airlines’ first full month of operations.3