Adelaide Airport EGM people, culture and customer: 'Focused on removing all the points of friction'

Adelaide Airport executive general manager (EGM) people, culture and customer Dermot O'Neill, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "The first aspect to recognising any premium experience is that we've got to be laser focused on removing all the points of friction that we can". Mr O'Neill continued: "Increasingly, people are choosing to curate their own travel experience", adding: "They're going to choose what are the aspects in their journey where they want a premium experience".