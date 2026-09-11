Adani Airports to raise USD1bn of primary equity capital from consortium of investors

Adani Airports entered (09-Sep-2026) binding agreements to raise INR98.25 billion (USD1.03 billion) of primary equity capital from a consortium of investors comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock managed funds. The investors will subscribe to new equity shares of Adani Airports in three tranches, with the final tranche expected to be completed by Jul-2027. Upon completion of all three tranches, the investors will collectively hold a 5.54% stake in Adani Airports. The proceeds will be utilised to expand and improve airport infrastructure across Adani's portfolio of airports, support "the development of integrated Adani Airport City ecosystems around its airports" and facilitate "the continued scaling of [Adani Airports'] ground handling and non-aeronautical businesses". [more - original PR]