Adani Airports to raise USD1bn of primary equity capital from consortium of investors
Adani Airports entered (09-Sep-2026) binding agreements to raise INR98.25 billion (USD1.03 billion) of primary equity capital from a consortium of investors comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock managed funds. The investors will subscribe to new equity shares of Adani Airports in three tranches, with the final tranche expected to be completed by Jul-2027. Upon completion of all three tranches, the investors will collectively hold a 5.54% stake in Adani Airports. The proceeds will be utilised to expand and improve airport infrastructure across Adani's portfolio of airports, support "the development of integrated Adani Airport City ecosystems around its airports" and facilitate "the continued scaling of [Adani Airports'] ground handling and non-aeronautical businesses". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Adani Airports previously outlined an INR200 billion phase one Aerocity programme across six airports, targeting around 22 million sqft of mixed-use development, with director Jeet Adani positioning airport districts as wider commerce and tourism hubs.1 Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh said Adani Enterprises planned INR1750 billion of airport investment over 10 years, including city-side development at all airports.2 It also secured USD1.75 billion financing in Q1FY2026 and reported 25% income growth and 3% passenger traffic growth.3