Oman Air acting CEO Abdulaziz Al-Raisi said (04-Feb-2018) the airline will receive the first of three new Boeing 787-9s in Jun-2018 and five more 737 MAX 8 aircraft by the end of 2018. Two of the 787-9s will be feature the airline's new first class cabin and will be configured with eight first class suites and 24 business class seats. The airline received the first of 30 737 MAX 8s on 31-Jan-2018.