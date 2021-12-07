Become a CAPA Member
ACT Chief Minister and Minister for Tourism: 'I hope the border wars are behind us'

Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Chief Minister and Minister for Tourism Andrew Barr, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (07-Dec-2021) select jurisdictions are "living alongside COVID". Mr Barr added there is "not a lot" of political advantage in heavily politicising border closures, highlighting "the more vaccinated the community", the safer it will be. Mr Barr said: "I hope the border wars are behind us". 

