11-Nov-2020 11:17 PM

ACL: Blanket slot usage waiver unsustainable for airports

Airport Coordination Limited (ACL) former CEO Chris Bosworth, speaking at CAPA Live November 2020, stated (11-Nov-2020) the aviation industry "is almost being blocked by the [blanket slot usage] waiver from adapting to changes in demand patterns". Mr Bosworth added: "This waiver protects the status quo and prevents the industry from rebalancing in the way that the market needs it to". He further stated: "If we could properly define force majeure and use it effectively [for the allocation of slots] then that is a way forward", as offering airlines "waiver to waiver, season to season is unsustainable because we simply can't plan on that basis. He concluded: "We need to find something that's gonna be enduring for the next four or five years as things come back".

