26-Aug-2019 12:49 PM
ACI World: Global pax traffic slows in 1H2019, freight decline accelerates
Airports Council International (ACI) World reported (23-Aug-2019) global passenger traffic moderated in 1H2019 while the air freight industry continued to experience downturn. Details include:
- Passenger traffic: Global passenger travel grew 3.9% year-on-year in Jun-2019, up from 3.1% in May. 1H2019 growth was 3.6%, almost 1ppt below the 12 month rolling average;
- Freight traffic: Global airfreight volumes declined 5.1%, an acceleration from the 2.8% decline seen in May-2019. Total freight volumes declined 3.2% for 1H2019. [more - original PR]