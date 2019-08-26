Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Aug-2019 12:49 PM

ACI World: Global pax traffic slows in 1H2019, freight decline accelerates

Airports Council International (ACI) World reported (23-Aug-2019) global passenger traffic moderated in 1H2019 while the air freight industry continued to experience downturn. Details include:

  • Passenger traffic: Global passenger travel grew 3.9% year-on-year in Jun-2019, up from 3.1% in May. 1H2019 growth was 3.6%, almost 1ppt below the 12 month rolling average;
  • Freight traffic: Global airfreight volumes declined 5.1%, an acceleration from the 2.8% decline seen in May-2019. Total freight volumes declined 3.2% for 1H2019. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More