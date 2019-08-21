Become a CAPA Member
21-Aug-2019 12:47 PM

ACI World director general: Private capital successful in funding infrastructure development

ACI World director general Angel Gittens, speaking at the Asia Pacific Conference of Directors General of Civil Aviation, commented (20-Aug-2019) on financing large scale airport infrastructure projects, stating: "ACI does not advocate for any specific ownership structure but we have seen that private capital has been shown to be [a] successful means of funding infrastructure development in the face of the growing demand for air service, the value of that air service for a community's or country's economic vitality, and the competing needs for government funds where financial resources are lacking". Ms Gittens added: "Economic regulation, if needed, should be proportionate to the objectives set by the government owner, including the incentives to facilitate commercial agreements between airports and their customers". [more - original PR]

