ACI World director general calls for more collaboration to increase capacity in Asia Pacific

ACI World director general Angel Gittens, speaking at the Asia Pacific Conference of Directors General of Civil Aviation, called (20-Aug-2019) for greater cooperation among industry stakeholders to increase capacity in Asia Pacific. Ms Gittens outlined the following "necessary pillars" for improving capacity:

Using existing capacity efficiently;

Protecting the use of existing capacity;

Developing more capacity when necessary.

Ms Gittens said the New Experience Travel Technologies (NEXTT) programme, developed by ACI and IATA, supports cooperation in improving capacity and connectivity. She commented: "While the new governance structure for the Worldwide Slot Guidelines, and the new aerodrome standards are milestones in the right direction, airport stakeholders need to increase their harmonised efforts when it comes to seamless connectivity and NEXTT can help". [more - original PR]