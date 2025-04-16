16-Apr-2025 12:15 PM
ACI World: Air cargo volumes up 8.4% in 2024
ACI World reported (14-Apr-2025) the following air cargo highlights for 2024:
- Air cargo volumes are estimated to have increased by 8.4% year-on-year and 3.9% from 2019 levels to over 124 million tonnes;
- Air cargo volumes at the top 10 airports were close to 26% (32.3 million tonnes) of global volumes, up 9.3% year-on-year and 9.5% from the 2019 level;
- The increase in cargo was attributed mainly to strong e-commerce demand, maritime shipping disruptions and declines in jet fuel prices;
- Hong Kong International Airport remained the top ranked airport, followed by Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Memphis International Airport. [more - original PR]